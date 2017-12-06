Police appeal for non-stop road collision witnesses, Marston.

Have your say

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a non-stop road traffic collision (RTC) on the A1 Northbound near the Marston slip road.

The incident took place yesterday (5 December), between 06:45am and 7am, and involved a Red Kia Picanto and a HGV.

The driver of the Kia did not suffer any injuries as a result of this collision.

A police spokesperson said: “We are eager to hear from anyone who has any information about the HGV, which drove away down Toll Bar Road following the collision with the Kia.”

If you do have any information, please call 101 and state incident number 35 of 5 December.