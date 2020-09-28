Grantham police appeal for owners of suspected stolen bikes
Published: 14:45, 28 September 2020
| Updated: 14:46, 28 September 2020
Police are hoping to reunite a number of suspected stolen bikes to their rightful owners.
Officers located the bikes in Grantham town centre earlier today (Monday).
They are appealing for their owners to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: "We would love to be able to reunite them with their rightful owner. If you have had a bicycle stolen recently and not yet reported, please email Granthamtowncentre@lincs.pnn.police.uk."