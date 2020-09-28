Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham police appeal for owners of suspected stolen bikes

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:45, 28 September 2020
 | Updated: 14:46, 28 September 2020

Police are hoping to reunite a number of suspected stolen bikes to their rightful owners.

Officers located the bikes in Grantham town centre earlier today (Monday).

They are appealing for their owners to come forward.

A number of suspected stolen bikes have been found.
A number of suspected stolen bikes have been found.

A police spokesperson said: "We would love to be able to reunite them with their rightful owner. If you have had a bicycle stolen recently and not yet reported, please email Granthamtowncentre@lincs.pnn.police.uk."

CrimeGrantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE