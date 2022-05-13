Lincolnshire Police is supporting a national appeal for the public to hand over unwanted or unlawfully held guns with a surrender of firearms and ammunition.

During the campaign – which started yesterday (Thursday) and is being coordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) – those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession at the point of surrender.

The police say surrendering unwanted, unlicensed and illegal firearms and ammunition to them avoids the risk of firearms becoming involved in criminality and means that members of the community can dispose of them safely.

The surrender will run until May 29, 2022.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are supporting this initiative by arranging collection of firearms and ammunition from those who wish surrender them. To surrender a firearm please call 101 and say you wish to surrender a firearm, and we will make arrangements to collect it.

"Please do not bring any firearms to a Lincolnshire police station – we will collect them from you.

"The campaign has a particular focus on a change of legislation last year around antique firearms, where some firearms that used to be legal to possess are now illegal to possess. If you are in doubt check the government website or view this document."

Illegal possession of a firearm can mean five years imprisonment, and if anybody is found guilty of possession with intent to supply, it can lead to a life sentence.

NABIS and police forces across the UK are also working with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), National Crime Agency (NCA), Border Force and MoDP/Services Police. The Home Office has also lent its support to the campaign, which ties in with work taking place to tackle offences such as knife and gun crime.