Police appeal for van driver who helped injured woman after collision in Grantham

Police are appealing for help in tracing the driver of a van who stopped to help an elderly woman that had been involved in a collision.

The collision happened on Hillingford Way, Grantham, outside of the Premier Shop on Saturday 16 November around 11.30 in the morning.

The collision involved a grey Vauxhall Astra and a lady in her 80's.

Police would like to trace the driver of this green van.(30226196)

The lady who is described as wearing a blue woolly hat, a brown jacket and was walking with the aid of a three wheeler walker received an injury to her leg.

A police spokesperson said: "During the investigation we have established the driver of a green van stopped at the scene of the collision to help.

"We are appealing for the driver of the van to contact us as he may have witnessed the collision and have information that can help with our inquiries.

"Although the collision happened some time ago we believe the driver will remember the incident and be able to help.We have obtained an image of the van and ask the driver or owner to contact us.We would also like to hear from anyone who could help with our inquiry to call.

"We can report the lady is making a good recovery. "

Police would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry. There are a number of ways you can report:

• By clicking on the email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference Incident 155 of 16 Nov 2019 in the subject box.

• Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Incident 155 of 16 Nov 2019

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Reference: Inc 155 of 16 November 2019

