Police are appealing for video footage which may help them in their investigation into a serious incident of disorder in Grantham at the weekend.

Officers have now made 16 arrests following the incident which took place across town on Saturday evening.

Of these, 12 people have been released on police bail with conditions. These are all men between the ages of 17 and 19.

Lincolnshire Police (42190575)

Members of the public initially reported an incident in Wyndham Park which spread across town and ended in the Greyfiars area.

Police have confirmed that a number of knives and 'bladed articles' were being carried by suspects.

People who were at Asda in Union Street between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, November 7, or who saw a group of young men shortly afterwards in the Market Place, are urged to get in touch if they witnessed this disorder.

Anyone with a video or dashcam footage of the incident could potentially help police solve what happened.

Officers are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed a young man leaving the ASDA store on an electric scooter.

Detective Sergeant Paul Sands from Grantham CID said: “Any video that people have captured could be crucial to us so please make contact with us if you have one.

“People are well within their rights to film such a disturbance in a public place and you will certainly not be in any trouble for saying you filmed it.

“We are working extensively on this investigation, but we also really need your help.”

To arrange safe transfer of your footage contact police in one of the following ways: