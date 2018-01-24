Police appeal for witness to Muston pursuit to come forward

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for a witness to a police pursuit to come forward and let officers know what they saw.

On Tuesday, January 9th, officers were pursuing a vehicle though the village of Muston, near Grantham, just after 8pm.

A woman pointed officers in the direction of the vehicle that had failed to stop, and officers are grateful for the assistance, and now would like to speak to this woman to see what she saw.

If you are the woman who helped officers, please contact the detective constable on 01476 403363 or email: jenny.moore@lincs.pnn.police.uk.