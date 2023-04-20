Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old boy was allegedly strangled on his way home from school.

Lincolnshire Police received reports that the boy was travelling on his bike along Harrowby Lane, Grantham, at around 2.30pm on April 18 when he was assaulted by a man.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a call in relation to an incident that happened on Harrowby lane, Grantham around 2.30pm.

Police are appealing for information. (63549252)

"It is reported that a young boy who was riding a bike and on his way home from school was assaulted by a man who is described as white, around 5 feet 6 inches, slim build with short dark blond hair, wearing a light blue body warmer, possibly a grey jumper underneath, black joggers and black trainers.

"We are investigating this incident and appeal for anyone who saw the incident or has any information that will assist our inquiries to get in touch."

Witnesses say the incident took place near the Morrisons Daily on New Beacon Road.

If anyone has any information they can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 273 of 18 April.