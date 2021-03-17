Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dash cam footage following an attempted theft of an ATM cash machine at the petrol station on the A607 at Barkston.

Officers believe the attempted theft was made between 11.30pm and midnight on Monday (March 15).

Damage was caused to the ATM but nothing was taken.

Lincolnshire Police (44460719)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would like to hear from anyone that may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area or may have seen any suspicious vehicles.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of this area at around the time the incident happened."

Anybody with information should contact the police by calling 101, quoting incident 521 of March 15

Or you can email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, remembering to quote incident 521 of March 15