Police are appealing for witnesses and warning residents to secure their property after a series of thefts from sheds in the Grantham area.

Seven incidents have been reported in the town since Saturday, with bikes and power tools stolen.

The first theft (incident 132) took place on February 26 when a blue Voodoo Aziz bike, valued at £550, was stolen from a shed at a property on Harlaxton Road.

Police are investigating a series of thefts from sheds. (55198597)

In the second a bike was stolen from a shed at some point during the evening of February 27 from Denton Avenue (incident 52 of February 28).

Another theft took place at Buckminster Gardens where an orange Voodoo Bizango bike, a Stihl petrol strimmer and power tools were stolen. The shed doors had been unscrewed to gain access. The theft may have happened at around 2am in the morning on February 28 (incident 221).

Another bike was stolen from a shed in Cressbrook Road at some point overnight on February 27 and 28 (incident 320 of February 28).

At Prospect Place in Manthorpe Road, a red mountain bike was taken from outside the property on February 28 between 5.30pm and 9pm (incident 75 of March 1).

Three motorbikes and three push bikes were stolen from Main Street in Barrowby around 1.50am in the morning of February 28 (incident 65 of February 28).

The final incident happened yesterday (March 1) when a bike was stolen from a rear garden in the Great Gonerby area at some point overnight. The bike was chained to a fence, but the combination cable was cut by the offenders (incident 44 of March 1).

Community beat manager PC Mark Barr said: “A number of properties have been targeted in Grantham over the past week, and we would like to appeal to anyone who may have information about any of the thefts to get in touch with police. Thefts of this nature, when personal property which can cost hundreds of pounds is stolen from your own home, is a really horrible experience for anyone.

“At this stage it is unclear if these are linked and we are keeping an open mind. We are making people aware of the thefts to that they can check their own property is as secure as it can be. Sheds, gardens and outbuildings can be difficult to secure, but there are some simple steps you can take to make your property less attractive to thieves, and I would encourage you to do so.”

Here are some top tips from the Crime Prevention team: