Police are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop when it collided with two teenage girls on a bike yesterday morning (Tuesday).

The collision in Westgate, Grantham, happened at around 8.30am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a report that two girls had been on a bike which was in collision with a car in Westgate, Grantham at around 8.30am on May 2.

Police are appealing for more information.

“One of the girls was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The vehicle did not remain at the scene, and we would appeal for anyone who has information about the incident to get in touch.”

If anyone has information about the incident, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 162 of May 2.