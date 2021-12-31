A motorist left the scene after his car was in collision with a moped in Grantham yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened at 7.36pm on Barrowby Gate.

They say the rider of the black Hunter moped "impacted with the bonnet" of the car in the collision but was not seriously injured.

The moped was badly damaged in the collision on Barrowby Gate. (54026779)

The moped was being ridden on Barrowby Gate towards Dysart Road when a white car turned across its path into Winchester Avenue. The driver of the white car stopped briefly but then left the scene.

Police say they believe the car will have significant damage.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Barrowby Gate and Winchester Avenue, who may have caught the white car on dashcam or other video footage, either before, during or after the collision, to get in touch.

"We’d also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information that will help our investigation, to contact us. If anyone sees a white car with relevant damage or is asked to repair one please get in touch. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 290 of 30 December.