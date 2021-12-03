Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A1 at Marston yesterday.

Officers received reports of a two-vehicle collision at 5.41pm involving a black BMW X5 and a silver Citroen C5.

The driver of the BMW sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Citroen sustained serious injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses following Thursday's crash at Marston on the A1. (53486922)

The A1 was closed in both directions for several hours and has since reopened.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would like to hear from you if you witnessed the collision or were driving in the area at the time and captured dashcam footage. If you can help, there are a number of ways you can get in touch."

Anybody with information about the incident can contact police in one of the following ways: