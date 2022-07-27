Lincolnshire Police were called to a fire near Walton Gardens on Monday.

The fire occurred at 12:30pm on Monday (July 25), with one fire crew in attendance.

Police were then called to the scene at 1.30pm.

The fire is happening at a garden near Walton Gardens. (58207175)

A police spokesperson said: "We were called after waste wood and logs were set alight at Walton Gardens in Grantham at about 1.30pm.

"If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or saw what happened, they can contact us by calling 101 and quoting the incident number."

The fire took place at the back of properties near Walton Gardens down an alleyway.

The fire at a garden near Walton Gardens. Photo: Peter A Tully

It involved a quantity of waste wood.

If you have any information for the police, you can ring them on 101 and quote incident 211 of Monday, July 25.