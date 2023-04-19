Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a man who suffered head injuries.

The man, in his 20s, suffered the injuries in the incident that took place on Sunday, April 16, at around 12.15am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a report that a man in his 20s suffered head injuries following an assault by an unknown offender in the area of Castlegate and the junction of East Street, Grantham.

"The man was taken to hospital.

"We are looking for witnesses to this incident or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at around the time this took place."

Anyone with information should call Grantham CID on 101 and quote incident number 120 of 18 April.