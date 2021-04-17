Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following a serious collision on the A52 near Grantham last night (Friday).

The collision happened in the westbound lane on A52 between Barrowby and Sedgebrook at around 7.20pm.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Accident news (44497610)

Police believe it was a single vehicle collision and involved a white Suzuki Splash.

They are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage and hasn’t already come forward.

They would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the vehicle as it travelled prior the collision taking place.

It is believed the vehicle has travelled from Grantham on the A52 Barrowby Road before the collision,

If you can assist with the police investigation, contact them by calling 101, quoting incident 420 of April 16, or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk – remember to put quote the incident number of 420 of April 16