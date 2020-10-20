Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone with CCTV following the theft of a white Land Rover.

The Land Rover, vehicle registration M1O LMW, was stolen from outside an address in Hurst Crescent in Barrowby between 2am and 6.30am on Sunday, October 18.

If anybody has seen the vehicle or has dashcam or CCTV footage of the area they are asked to contact the police in one of the following ways:

Call 101, quoting reference 20000549295

Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk – quoting reference 20000549295

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.