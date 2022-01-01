Police are appealing for information following a report that two men were assaulted in Guildhall Street in Grantham.

The incident happened just before 5.15pm on Wednesday, December 15.

Officers want to speak t three men about the incident. They had all come from the King's Arms pub on Westgate. After the assault two of the assailants ran through The George Shopping Centre and the third ran onto the High Street. All three then returned to the King's Arms.

Police want to speak to this person regarding an incident in Guildhall Street. (54032374)

Police want to speak to this person regarding an incident in Guildhall Street. (54032379)

Police want to speak to this person regarding an incident in Guildhall Street. (54032377)

Police are asking for help to identify three men in images they have published to help them with their investigation.

A police spokesperson said: "We are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that will help our inquiries."

There are a number of ways to contact police:

By email at force.control@lincs.police.uk - remember to put the reference incident 325 of 15 December 2021 in the subject box.

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 325 of 15 December 2021

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.