Police are appealing for witnesses and information after two people were seriously injured in a collision on the A52 at Threekingham.

The incident took place at 2.45pm on Thursday, July 14, at the junction with Mareham Lane and involved a grey Nissan Qashqai and a blue Skoda Octavia.

A man and woman in the Skoda were injured in the collision and remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The A52 was closed following a serious accident near Threekingham. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57995228)

Lincolnshire Police says it would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of it.

If anybody can help the police with their investigation, they can contact them in one of the following ways:

By calling 101 quoting incident 270 of 14 July.

By emailing control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 270 of 14 July in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

The A52 and local roads were closed for several hours following the incident.