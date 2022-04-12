Lincolnshire Police appeal for witnesses after woman was assaulted at Asda in Grantham
Published: 11:06, 12 April 2022
| Updated: 11:23, 12 April 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted at a supermarket.
Anyone with information about an incident which saw a woman in her 40s assaulted on Saturday at Asda on Union Street, Grantham, should contact Lincolnshire Police.
It is believed that the incident happened at around midday on Saturday (April 9).
Thankfully, the woman did not sustain any serious injuries as a result of the assault.
A police spokesperson said: "We are particularly interested in speaking to a male member of the public who we believe witnessed the incident.
"If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting occurrence number 22000202188.
- By emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting occurrence number 22000202188 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online."