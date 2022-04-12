Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted at a supermarket.

Anyone with information about an incident which saw a woman in her 40s assaulted on Saturday at Asda on Union Street, Grantham, should contact Lincolnshire Police.

It is believed that the incident happened at around midday on Saturday (April 9).

Police are appealing for witnesses. (54025006)

Thankfully, the woman did not sustain any serious injuries as a result of the assault.

A police spokesperson said: "We are particularly interested in speaking to a male member of the public who we believe witnessed the incident.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, get in touch.