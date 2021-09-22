Police are appealing for witnesses following a hate crime in Wyndham Park, Grantham.

It is believed that the incident happened in the water play area of the park on Friday, July 2, this year, when abuse was shouted at a Syrian family.

Police believe that two males were involved. The first is described as being around 13 years old and around 5ft 3in tall, of skinny build with short, dark brown hair.

Wyndham Park paddling pool (51000266)

The second is described as around 14 to 15 years old, and around 5ft 3in tall. He is also of skinny build, with ginger hair.

A police spokesperson said: "It has taken some time for the family to fully be able to describe their experiences and, while this incident took place in the summer, we are continuing to investigate."

