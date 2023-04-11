Police are appealing for witnesses to burglaries at two commercial premises and two residential homes in the Grantham area,

Lincolnshire Police has released information about four incidents of burglary in and around Grantham over the last week.

Although they are not currently treating the incidents as linked, a police spokesperson said they "will keep an open mind as our investigation into each incident progresses".

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information. (53102116)

The spokesperson added: "We have been conducting a number of enquiries since these incidents were reported, including house to house enquiries, checking CCTV footage, and following other lines of investigation, and we now hope that a public appeal could assist us further."

The first incident was reported to have taken place at Cambridge Street at some point between 7am and 5pm on April 3, where the rear window to the property was smashed.

Whisky, a radio, a Bosch drill and batteries were stolen in the incident.

The second incident was an attempted burglary, reported the following day at the Isaac Newton Centre.

The attempted break in is believed to have taken place at some point between 1.30am and 2.40am.

There was then a break in at the Bridgend Costcutter store at around 3.30am on April 4, where tobacco was reported stolen.

Police say they now believe that there may have been someone in the area at the time of the Costcutter incident who may have seen the offender, and are appealing for them to get in touch with any information they might be able to share.

Following this, in the early hours of April 5, a property in Grantley Street was targeted.

A rear door was broken, but they did not gain access.

If you have information about any of these incidents, please email grantham@lincs.police.uk.