Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected illegal fox hunt was reported on the south side of A607 between Harlaxton and Denton, near Grantham.

It was reported by a member of the public that a hunt may have taken place on December 14 at around 1pm.

Red fox credit: istock/Damian Kuzdak (53796833)

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to remind the public that hunting wild mammals with dogs is an offence under the Hunting Act 2004, If information comes to light that indicates an illegal act has occurred we will deal with it robustly.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us in one of the following ways:

By calling 101 quoting the reference 242 of 14 December 2021

By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 242 of 14 December 2021 in the subject box

"You can also contact us through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

"You can also contact the OIC DC Aaron FLINT directly on aaron.flint@lincs.police.uk"