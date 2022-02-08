Home   News   Article

Police appeal for witnesses to spitting incident in Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 17:33, 08 February 2022
 | Updated: 17:33, 08 February 2022

Grantham Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was spat at.

Officers want to hear from witnesses who may have been in Finkin Street on Friday (February 4).

The incident happened between 8am and 9am.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Finkin Street. (54775233)
A police spokesperson said: "We have received several reports about suspicious activity in the area over the past week and have increased high visibility patrols."

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 22000075767.

