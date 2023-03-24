Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after a motorbike was stolen from a garage.

The Red Honda CRF 100 was taken from a residential garage in Langar between midnight and 1.30am on Wednesday (March 22).

The offenders are believed to have left the property on foot before possibly getting into a vehicle on Barnstone Crossroads ­— the junction of Bingham Road, Barnstone Road and Main Road ­between Langar and Barnstone.

Police are appealing for information after a Red Honda CRF 100 motorbike was taken from Langar. (63181430)

Residents are urged to check CCTV and drivers are asked to check dash-cam footage between midnight and 1.30am.

Four men have been seen on CCTV. Three were wearing black jackets and one was in a bright blue jacket.

Anyone with any information or footage about the incident, or any sightings of the stolen motorbike are asked to ring Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0137 of March 22, 2023, and asking for Pc Kemish.