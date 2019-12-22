Police appeal to find man in connection with assault at Grantham pub

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with an assault at the Tollemache Inn in Grantham.

Two men became involved in a verbal argument inside the pub on October 23rd which resulted in one man assaulting the other by grabbing him by the throat.

Police would like to talk to the man shown in the image in case he has any information that can assist the investigation.

Police would like to speak to this man. (24890539)

If you recognise him please contact them via one of the following ways:

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 381 of 23/10/2019, by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- please remember to put the reference 381 of 23/10/2019 in the subject box.

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org

In an emergency always call 999

