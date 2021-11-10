Police are appealing for public help to locate a woman missing from her home in the Vale of Belvoir.

Wendy Grass, 61, was last seen at her home address at around 6.00am today (Wednesday).

She has never been reported missing before and her family have said it is out of character.

Wendy, who is around 5ft 4ins tall, is of a slim build and has short, dark hair and wears glasses with a gold frame.

When she was last seen she was wearing a long, grey belted cardigan and grey trousers.

She may also have been wearing a long, black puffer-style jacket. It is believed she may also be carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Wendy, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact Leicestershire Police quoting incident 82 of 10 November.