Police appeal to find people in connection with assault in Grantham
Published: 16:36, 12 February 2020
| Updated: 16:38, 12 February 2020
Police have issued pictures of three people they want to speak to in relation to an assault in Grantham.
The incident happened on St Catherine’s Road, Grantham at around 12pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Anybody with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency 101 number, via email at force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting quote 19000633342.
