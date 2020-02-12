Police appeal to find people in connection with assault in Grantham

Police have issued pictures of three people they want to speak to in relation to an assault in Grantham.

The incident happened on St Catherine’s Road, Grantham at around 12pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency 101 number, via email at force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting quote 19000633342.

Police in Grantham would like to identify the people pictured. (29048068)

Police in Grantham would like to identify the people pictured. (29048066)

Read more CrimeGrantham