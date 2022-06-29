Lincolnshire Police are looking for two men in relation to an incident that happened on Wednesday (June 22), when one of them kissed a three-year-old girl.

The incident occurred along Barrowby Gate in Grantham at approximately 2.55pm on Wednesday.

A mother was walking along the road with her three-year-old daughter when two men approached them.

The CCTV image of the 2 men the police are searching for in relation to an incident that occurred along Barrowby Gate on Wednesday June 22. (57637833)

A male in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed her daughter on the face and then walked away.

The other male who was dressed in a red top was laughing as they walked away.

Both men then left the scene and headed towards Dysart Road.

The police have released CCTV images of the two men, and are now appealing for anyone who may recognise the pair wearing distinctive clothing.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved. We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men."

If you have any information that may help you can call the police on 101 by quoting incident 289 of June 22, or you can email control@lincs.police.uk and include incident 289 of June 22 in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report any information to the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote Incident 289 of June 22.