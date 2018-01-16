Police appeal to Grantham landlords after tenants used houses to grow cannabis

Police are appealing to landlords renting properties in the Grantham area to check that their properties are not being used for criminal activity.

Lincolnshire Police says it has received two reports, on December 22 and January 6, relating to two properties in the town being rented out to tenants, where cannabis has been grown.

In both these incidents, the tenants paid their rent in full and immediately changed the locks.

Police are asking any landlords who have have rented out a property recently and are suspicious that criminal activity could be taking place to contact 101 or 999 in an emergency.