Police appeal to help find missing Grantham man

Police appealing for help in finding Fradreck Kufandirori aged 37, who has gone missing from his home in Grantham.

Fradreck has not been seen since 3 February and was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday)

He is black, 6’5” and of slim build. It is not known what he is wearing.

Fradreck may still be in the county or could possibly be in the Leicestershire area in Loughborough or Leicester.

If you see Fradreck, or you have any information that could help us find him, please call Lincolnshire Police with incident reference number 389 of 6 February.