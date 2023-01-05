Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of four off-road motorbikes.

The bikes are estimated to be worth more than £10,000 between them.

Lincolnshire Police received reports that the bikes had been stolen from a locked shed in Eastgate, Bassingham, at some point between 10pm on January 1 and 10.20am on January 2.

A yellow Suzuki RM 250 was stolen. Photo: Lincolnshire Police. (61696245)

An orange and black KTM 530 with purple detail was stolen. Photo: Lincolnshire Police. (61696236)

It is believed that the alarm for the shed was removed by the offenders.

Images of the bikes are being shared in an effort to aid officers in their investigation as they follow a number of lines of enquiry to locate the bikes and the offenders responsible.

The bikes are:

A yellow Suzuki RM 250;

A red Honda XR70

An orange and white KTM 85SX;

An orange and black KTM 530 with purple detail

A red Honda XR70 was stolen. Photo: Lincolnshire Police. (61696242)

An orange and white KTM 85SX was stolen. Photo: Lincolnshire Police. (61696239)

Police are also appealing for any dashcam footage or CCTV footage which may have captured the incident, or the bikes being driven, ridden, or walked away from the address around the time of the offence.

Anyone who may have seen the bikes or has any information about their whereabouts are asked to contact Pc Mark Wood on mark.wood@lincs.police.uk or call 101 and ask to speak with PC Wood and quote incident number 72 of January 2 2023.