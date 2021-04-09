Police appeal to identify man after public order incident in Grantham

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man (pictured) that they would like to speak to in connection with a public order incident last month.

The incident, in which a group of youths were reportedly threatened, occurred in the area of Springfield Road / Stamford Street in Grantham, on Saturday, March 20, at approximately 4.30pm.

If you have any information, call 101 with incident reference number 313 of 20 March.

Police would like to speak to this person in connection with a public order incident. (45995388)

Alternatively you can email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, report it anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/