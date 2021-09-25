Police are appealing for motorists "to be sensible" after receiving reports of long queues at some petrol stations across the country this morning (Saturday).

They raised concerns that the queues are a potential hazard for vehicles making other journeys, and may cause difficulties for emergency services trying to reach people in need.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "While we appreciate that some people may be particularly keen to fill up their vehicles this weekend, we would respectfully ask motorists to be sensible when making judgements about joining a queue at a petrol station.

Sainbury's petrol station at 8.30am. (51588333)

If it is too long, consider returning at a different time."

The announcement comes as several petrol stations across Grantham were pictured closed temporarily this morning (Saturday) with the news that some garages are running low on fuel because of a lack of delivery drivers.

Shell Service Station, Manthorpe Road, ESSO on London Road, Sainbury's Petrol Station and the ESSO Service Station on Harlaxton Road, were all coned off to the public earlier today.

Long queues were seen forming outside Asda petrol station and the BP service station on Bridge End Road.

BP announced it has been forced to ration fuel deliveries - despite there being no shortage of petrol and diesel in England.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said motorists should "carry on as normal".

Esso Garage on Harlaxton Road (51588351)

Shell Garage (51588357)

Shell Garage on Manthorpe Road. (51588360)

Queues at Asda petrol station (51588354)

Photos: RSM_Photography