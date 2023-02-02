Police received reports of a parked car's window that was smashed.

The Ford Focus, parked on Commercial Road, had one of its front windows smashed between 4pm on January 30, and 11.30pm on February 1.

Laura Rosser, owner of the car, said: "At the top end of Commercial Road my car was parked in the lay-by outside the flats.

The car window smashed. Photo: Laura Rosser (62215579)

"I live further down the street but as there was no space near my place I had to park out of the way. I didn't hear anything."

Laura reported it to Lincolnshire Police.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a report that a car window had been smashed at some point between 4pm on January 30 and 11.30am on February 1.

The car window smashed. Photo: Laura Rosser (62215574)

"The vehicle was parked in Commercial Road in Grantham. Nothing was reported stolen."

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 169 of February 1.