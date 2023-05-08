Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Grantham.

A man aged between 18 and 23 years old is reported to have had a verbal altercation with a man in his 40s in Oxford Street, Grantham.

The incident happened on Friday, April 28, between 10.45pm and 11.15pm.

Lincolnshire Police

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The male offender, described as having a medium build, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins with dark coloured fringe length hair, then assaulted the male victim who received suspected stab wounds to his stomach.

“The man in his 40s was taken to hospital as a result but thankfully his injuries are not serious.

“Officers are following up on multiple lines of inquiry and are appealing for help to progress investigations.”

If anyone has information, contact DC Christopher Hughes by emailing christopher.hughes2@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 551 of 28 April in the subject line.

People can also contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote the same incident number.