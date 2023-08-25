Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted in a town park.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The boy was in the park when he was approached by a group of six to nine youths who ripped his clothes.

Wyndham Park.

“He also suffered a nosebleed after he was hit in the face.

“We would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the park between 6.30pm and 7.15pm on Monday, August 14.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Brandon Lee by phone on 07796 786949 or email Brandon.lee2@lincs.police.uk.

People should quote incident 407 of August 14.