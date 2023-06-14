Police are appealing for information following several incidents of damaged vehicles in one area.

Lincolnshire Police received reports of cars being targeted in South Parade, Grantham, including two vehicles on June 2.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We have received several reports relating to cars being targeted in South Parade.

Police have appealed for information.

“The first was a report on June 2, that two vehicles which were parked in the street had suffered damage, and another report that a window had been broken with a stick.

“A further report that the lights on another were turned on and off.

“We are investigating these incidents, and we would encourage anyone with information to get in touch.”

On June 11, Benjamin William discovered his car was severely damaged, but it is unknown when this happened as his car has a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN) and he had not checked it for a few weeks.

The damage to his car included smashed windows, sun visors ripped off, indicators ripped out, all wiring from under the steering wheel ripped out, winders for the windows ripped out from the doors and the satnav smashed.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 392 of 2 June.