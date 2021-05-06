Police arrest driver after pursuit from Grantham to Sleaford

Police pursued a car from Grantham to Sleaford yesterday afternoon after the driver failed to stop for them.

The blue Ford KA failed to stop for officers in Harrowby Lane and they followed it to Great Hale, Sleaford, where it was finally stopped in Queen's Road.

Four people were arrested. Two females aged 17 and 18, and a 23-year-old man were released with no further action.

Liam Chapman, 29, of St Mary's Crescent in East Leake, Loughborough, was charged with failing to stop and dangerous driving. He was released on bail to appear before Lincoln Magistrates on May 24.

At the same time as the incident, there was a build-up of traffic n Harrowby Lane, Belton Lane and the Manthorpe Road area of Grantham.

Melanie Gibbs was caught up in the traffic. She said on Facebook: "I don't know if it's anything to do with this, but the police were chasing an old Ford KA around Grantham at around 4.30pm today. The speeding car overtook me, then about four police cars."