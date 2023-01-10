Police have made five arrests on suspicion of hare coursing, including one man from Barrowby.

Lincolnshire Police attended a report of suspected hare coursing along the Newham Drain in New York on Saturday, January 7, at around 11.48am.

Five men were arrested, including a 35-year-old man from Barrowby. The four others included a 39-year-old man from St Albans in Hertfordshire, a 31-year-old man from Bagsworth in Leicestershire, a 34-year-old man from Arthingworth in Northamptonshire and a 21-year-old from Swadlincote in Derbyshire.

Police say they have issued a dispersal order across the country. Image: Lincolnshire Police (61001324)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Our commitment to tackling hare coursing continues with a further five arrests across the weekend.

"The suspected hare coursers were still in the area at the time, and were arrested. One dog and two vehicles were also seized.

"The men were questioned and released on bail while investigations continue."

Since the hare coursing season began in September 2022, Lincolnshire Police have seized 35 dogs and arrested 26 people who are on bail, either awaiting court hearing dates or while investigations continue.

They have also seized nine vehicles.

Superintendent Lee Pache said: “Hare coursing is criminal, as well as cruel and we will continue to work with communities and partners to tackle the problem.

“As you can see, the majority of those we have arrested in recent months have been from outside of the county. These suspects are often linked to organised crime groups as well as hare coursing.

“Hare coursers will often seek to commit other criminal offences against the community as a whole. There has also been far too many occasions where hare coursers are also placing the public and police officers in real danger due to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

“A message to anyone thinking about hare coursing in Lincolnshire: we will adapt our tactics and resources, and with the help of the people of Lincolnshire, we will arrest you, we will seize your vehicle, seize your dogs and work tirelessly to ensure a successful prosecution.

“I would urge the public to be vigilant. If you spot any potential hare coursers, please contact us immediately.”

If anyone sees live incidents of hare coursing, call 999 and note any vehicle descriptions or number plates if possible.

If there is any more information people can provide to help police tackle hare coursing, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.