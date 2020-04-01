Three people were arrested in Grantham last night on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Police initially detained two people who were seen acting suspiciously in Grantham.

They located suspected class A drugs, cash and weapons including a large knife.

Drugs were located. (32789822)

Three people were arrested.

Sergeant Dan McCormack tweeted: "Great proactive policing. Making Grantham a safer place #StopSearch #OpRaptor #CountyLines."

Police located weapons. (32789820)

