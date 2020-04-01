Home   News   Article

Police arrest three in Grantham after drugs and knife found

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:41, 01 April 2020
Three people were arrested in Grantham last night on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Police initially detained two people who were seen acting suspiciously in Grantham.

They located suspected class A drugs, cash and weapons including a large knife.

Drugs were located. (32789822)
Three people were arrested.

Sergeant Dan McCormack tweeted: "Great proactive policing. Making Grantham a safer place #StopSearch #OpRaptor #CountyLines."

Police located weapons. (32789820)
