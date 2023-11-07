Lincolnshire Police arrest three people after man suffers broken jaw in Grantham attack
Published: 12:44, 07 November 2023
Three people have been arrested after a man suffered a broken jaw in an attack.
Danny Moore suffered a broken jaw after he and his fiancée Nikki Freeman were attacked by a group of several people on Saturday (October 28) just before 11pm in Westgate.
Lincolnshire Police have arrested three people in relation with the incident this morning (Tuesday).
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “This morning we have arrested three people.
“They remain in custody at this time.”
Last week, Danny had to undergo surgery for his broken jaw.