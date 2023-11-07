Three people have been arrested after a man suffered a broken jaw in an attack.

Danny Moore suffered a broken jaw after he and his fiancée Nikki Freeman were attacked by a group of several people on Saturday (October 28) just before 11pm in Westgate.

Lincolnshire Police have arrested three people in relation with the incident this morning (Tuesday).

Three people have been arrested. Picture: iStock

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “This morning we have arrested three people.

“They remain in custody at this time.”

Last week, Danny had to undergo surgery for his broken jaw.