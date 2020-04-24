Home   News   Article

Police arrest three people after burglary at Dunelm in Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:38, 24 April 2020
 | Updated: 17:48, 24 April 2020

Police say they would like to speak to a taxi driver who may be able to help them with a burglary investigation.

Between 9pm and 10pm on Wednesday, April 22, the Dunelm store off South Parade was broken into and items including bedding was stolen.

Three people, a woman aged 27 and two men aged 38 and 40, have been arrested in connection with this and released on bail. Investigations are ongoing.

Read more
CrimeGrantham

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE