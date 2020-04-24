Police say they would like to speak to a taxi driver who may be able to help them with a burglary investigation.

Between 9pm and 10pm on Wednesday, April 22, the Dunelm store off South Parade was broken into and items including bedding was stolen.

Three people, a woman aged 27 and two men aged 38 and 40, have been arrested in connection with this and released on bail. Investigations are ongoing.