A man has been arrested as a result of an incident outside a nightclub at the weekend.

Police arrested the 29-year-old man outside the Gold nightclub, in Market Place, in the early hours of Sunday (June 25) morning on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

On arrival, police found the man being detained by security, and a video circulating on social media shows two doormen restraining the man on the floor.

Police have made an arrest

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received reports of a man causing an issue at Gravity nightclub in Grantham in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“On arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been detained by security staff.

“He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, and subsequently released under investigation while enquires continue.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, including establishing the circumstances which led to the man being detained, and events which took place afterwards.

“This includes viewing a video which has been circulating on social media.

“We would ask that people do not speculate or share that video more widely while we investigate this matter as proceedings are active.”