Police are asking people to come forward if their car tyres are slit following an incident in Bottesford.

The rear tyre of a Renault Zoe was slit near The Rutland Arms in Bottesford on Saturday (January 28), at around 4pm.

Pankaj Kapoor, whose partner's tyre was slashed, said he was told by others in the pub they had experienced the same thing.

He said: "It [the tyre] was slit in the edge wall and couldn’t be repaired.

"I felt angry when I found out it was a deliberate act. Having recently moved into the village with a new born baby, we could have done without this expense."

Pankaj reported the incident to Leicestershire Police.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "All I can confirm is a report has been received, which suggests the incident happened between 4pm and 4.10pm on Saturday (January 28).

"We’d ask anyone with information about the incident or who believes they have been a victim of a similar crime to come forward."

If anyone has any information, contact Leicestershire Police on 101.