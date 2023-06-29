Police have contacted residents following an increase in anti-social behaviour in a village.

Leicestershire Police’s Rural North beat team have emailed Bottesford residents about the increase in anti-social behaviour following incidents that took place on June 25 and June 26.

The team raised concerns that these incidents caused “considerable distress to occupants”.

This involved children “taking a run up and kicking the door of an address with force”, as stated in the email.

The email said: “Understandably, this incident also caused considerable distress to the occupants, due to the force that was used against the door, as it was perceived that someone was trying to break in.

“We believe those involved were local to Bottesford, due to the description provided of the uniform.”

The police have told residents what to do if they witness or experience anti-social behaviour.

The letter added: “If you suspect that someone you know may get themselves involved in ‘knock a door run’ type activities, please have a serious chat with them about the negative implications this could have on occupants of an address, especially those who may be elderly or have young children living there.

“The alarm and distress that must cause by the belief that someone is breaking in must be horrific.

“Alternatively, if you have any information that you wish to pass on to the beat team, this will be treated confidentially.”

Anyone with information can contact Leicestershire Police on 101.