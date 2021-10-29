Home   News   Article

Police at scene of collision on A1 at Great Ponton near Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
Published: 16:23, 29 October 2021
 | Updated: 16:43, 29 October 2021

Police are currently the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 near Grantham.

The collision is believed to have happened in the past 30 minutes on the A1 northbound at Great Ponton.

AA is reporting 'very slow traffic and traffic heavier than normal on A1 Northbound before Heath Lane (Boothby Pagnell Turn Off).

There has been a road traffic accident on the A1.
'Sensors are indicating a possible incident affecting traffic towards Grantham.'

It's the second collision on the A1 today.

