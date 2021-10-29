More news, no ads

Police are currently the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 near Grantham.

The collision is believed to have happened in the past 30 minutes on the A1 northbound at Great Ponton.

AA is reporting 'very slow traffic and traffic heavier than normal on A1 Northbound before Heath Lane (Boothby Pagnell Turn Off).

'Sensors are indicating a possible incident affecting traffic towards Grantham.'

It's the second collision on the A1 today.