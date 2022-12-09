Police are on the scene of a crash involving several vehicles this morning (Friday).

The crash was first reported at 9.37am on the southbound carriageway of the A15 near Cranwell.

This has resulted in the road being closed in both directions from Holdingham.

The crash involved several vehicles. Photo: RSM Photography (61223442)

Lincolnshire Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Anyone with information can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 by quoting incident 72 of December 9.