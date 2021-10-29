Police attend road collision where a car is upside down in Grantham
Published: 09:22, 29 October 2021
| Updated: 11:00, 29 October 2021
A car is on its roof following a collision near a service station, with delays expected.
Lincolnshire Police are on the scene at a single vehicle collision near the service station at Great North Road in Grantham, where a car is on its roof.
The police confirmed that delays were to be expected to both the southbound and northbound carriageway for the next hour or so.
Minor injuries were also confirmed following the collision.