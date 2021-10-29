Home   News   Article

Police attend road collision where a car is upside down in Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:22, 29 October 2021
 | Updated: 11:00, 29 October 2021

A car is on its roof following a collision near a service station, with delays expected.

Lincolnshire Police are on the scene at a single vehicle collision near the service station at Great North Road in Grantham, where a car is on its roof.

The police confirmed that delays were to be expected to both the southbound and northbound carriageway for the next hour or so.

Traffic on the A1 following the collision. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (52745119)
Minor injuries were also confirmed following the collision.

Traffic on the A1 following the collision. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (52745114)
