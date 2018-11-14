Police attend RTC on A1 Northbound at Stoke Rochford
Police have attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1 Northbound at Stoke Rochford.
Grantham Police have closed one lane north of the Easton Slip Road, which may cause delays.
Please be aware of this if you are due to travel this way this morning.
