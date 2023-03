Police attended a collision involving one car on the A1 near Grantham.

A collision involving a single car on the A1 southbound occurred yesterday afternoon (Saturday).

The incident happened just after the A607 junction at Harlaxton.

The collision took place on the southbound carriageway just after the Harlaxton junction. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (63068691)

Police attended the incident. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (63068694)

The collision involved a single vehicle. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (63068688)

The area around the sports car was temporarily coned off.